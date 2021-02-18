She's edging closer to her due date and as Summer Walker proudly shows off her baby bump, she's also giving props to the father of her child, London On Da Track. The relationship between the lovers and collaborators has played out for a social media audience as the singer and the mothers of London's kids have often been at odds. Not only has Summer occasionally taken to her Instagram account to complain about London, but the mothers of his other children have done the same. Things are back on track, at least, between London and Summer, so she wanted to take the time to pay him a few compliments.

"Not that anybody asked me but I'm just SO proud of @londonondatrack doing everything & then some to tend to all his kids & me," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story. "Whether it's driving 4 hours to pick one up, or flying 4 hours to see one or just do anything & everything I ask him to do. It's just really great to see [black heart emoji]."

The expecting couple's reconciliation has been applauded by Walker's fans following a series of posts she made about her beau. Summer previously complained about London'd actions and last Fall, she took to the internet to call him a "bum ass n*gga." The on-again-and-off-again relationship is in a good place and that's the best they can do for their child. Check out the singer's post below.



