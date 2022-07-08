August 08 Is Headed "Towards The Moon" On His New EP Featuring Jhené Aiko & Joji

This New Music Friday, R&B lovers will be happy to know that August 08 has returned with a follow-up to his May EP, Towards The Sun with a new 6-track effort, heading toward another planet – the moon – alongside collaborators Joji (on "What We Used To Be") and Jhené Aiko, who teamed up with him for "Water Sign" and its accompanying music video.

"August is an incredible writer, singer and artist whose music speaks to me on so many levels," the mother-to-be said of the "Cutlass" hitmaker. "As a fellow Los Angeles native, I am so proud of him."

"August’s talent, love for songwriting and hands-on approach with his art is something I can relate to and have a great amount of respect for," Aiko continued. "It was a natural evolution of our friendship and musical collaboration to have him become the first artist signed to ALLEL Sound. I couldn’t be more excited to work with August."

Of working with the Chilombo vocalist, August said, "I’m really humbled by her belief in me as an artist. She set the bar as an independent R&B artist from LA who wrote her own rules and made no compromises in following her dreams. We really vibe on music and creativity and I’m excited to go on this journey with her."

Stream Towards The Moon on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Tracklist:

1. Towards The Moon

2. What We Used To Be (feat. Joji)

3. Impatient

4. On Occasion

5. Y'all N*ggas

6. Water Sign (with Jhené Aiko)