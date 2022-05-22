mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AUGUST 08 & ScHoolboy Q Collaborate On "Cutlass" From R&B Star's New Project

Hayley Hynes
May 22, 2022 14:31
Cutlass
August 08 Feat. ScHoolboy Q

What's your favourite song from AUGUST 08's "Towards The Sun"?


It was a mighty fine New Music Friday for R&B lovers this weekend, with new projects arriving from Ravyn Lenae with HYPNOSMahalia's Letter To Ur Ex, and AUGUST 08, who shared the 7-track Towards The Sun, which saw just one feature from ScHoolboy Q on "Cutlass." 

The nearly three-and-a-half minute long song kicks off with the R&B singer expressing his interest in a woman, singing "Damn, lips glossy, on ten / Baby trippin', leave your friends downstairs tonight / Brown eyes, thick thighs, camera runnin' in the corner / Friends watchin' like it's televised."

For his turn, Q cooly raps, "Said she never made love, but she never met me / Double M backed up, plenty room in backseat / F*ckin' up your makeup when I dive in all deep / You the one that bring peace, tell your friends 'Move, lady.'"

Do you have a favourite song from AUGUST 08's Towards The Sun yet? Sound off in the comment section below, and stream "Cutlass" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

In a cutlass with my cousins
Head turned 'cause you out here just shinin'
Bust a U-turn in the far lane
Dropped the 40 'cause her ass got a n*gga wildin'

