August 08 Shares New Project "Towards The Sun" ft. ScHoolboy Q

In the two years since August 08 shared Emotional Cuh, he's offered very little music. In 2021, he dropped off "Keep Me Around" along with a few guest appearances, including a feature on Snoop Dogg's Algorithm. He's picked up the pace since the top of the year, sharing the single, "500 Days."

This week, he shared his latest project, Towards The Sun. The seven-song effort runs for a little under 20 minutes with a single feature coming from ScHoolboy Q for the song "Cutlass," produced by Sounwave and Terrace Martin." Additional production on Towards The Sun comes from August 08 himself, Jacob Ray, Reako Hendrix, Super Miles, Donny Domino, Niko The Great, Ervin Garcia, and more.

Check out the latest offering from August 08 below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.