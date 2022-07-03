Back in June, unconfirmed gossip began floating around online that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together, and though the couple never validated any of the rumours themselves, we now have the growing baby bump on the R&B star's stomach as proof that they're expanding their brood.

In case you missed it, mid-way through last month, a tweet surfaced online claiming to have seen the 34-year-old looking "very pregnant" at Whole Foods. The rumour was reposted on several popular blog sites but quickly died down after the recording artists failed to feed into it.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

As TMZ Hip-Hop reports, Aiko and Sean were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills yesterday (July 2). The Los Angeles native wore a tight grey sundress, perfectly accentuating her sizable bump, paired with white sandals, while her man kept it cool in tan pants, a white t-shirt, a hat, and sneakers.

There hasn't been any word on how far along the "Tryna Smoke" hitmaker is, or if the pair have figured out their unborn baby's gender yet, but now that the paparazzi have snagged their first shots, it likely won't be long until we see mother-to-be posting sweet updates on her Instagram page.

Since 2016, the TWENTY88 collaborators have been more on than off in their romantic relationship, even publically discussing the idea of marriage, though that remains yet to happen.

The baby will be Aiko's second – she already shares 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner with O'Ryan – and Big Sean's first.

Check out the first official bump photo below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates.





[Via]