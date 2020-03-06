mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jhené Aiko Delivers "Chilombo" Ft. Big Sean, Nas, Future, Miguel, & More

Erika Marie
March 06, 2020 00:16
40 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Chilombo
Jhene Aiko

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jhené Aiko calls on a handful of well-known, talented artists to help create her carefully crafted project "Chilombo."


Most artists pour their hearts out in their music, but Jhené Aiko is one who has never shirked from sharing all of herself in wax. The singer has returned with her latest album Chilombo, a 20-track offering that is titled after her last name. Jhené's personal life has drawn attention now that she and Big Sean seem to be in the on-again stage of their relationship, but Jhené continues to show that she's more than just some singer dating a rap star.

Chilombo is a journey carefully crafted by Jhené. “In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption," Jhené recently told Billboard. "It starts with ‘Triggered,’ and there’s a lava flow with all these songs where it’s a free-flowing jam session. And then it settled — and it became this beautiful land where there’s new life.” Give Chilombo a spin and leave your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Lotus (intro)
2. Triggered (freestyle)
3. None of You Concern ft. Big Sean
4. Speak
5. B.S. ft. H.E.R.
6. P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)
7. Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) ft. Future & Miguel
8. One Way St. ft. Ab-Soul
9. Define Me (interlude)
10. Surrender ft. Dr. Chill
11. Tryna Smoke
12. Born Tired
13. LOVE
14. 10k Hours ft. Nas
15. Summer 2020 (interlude)
16. Mourning Doves
17. Pray For You
18. Lightning & Thunder ft. John Legend
19. Magic Hour
20. Party For Me ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Jhene Aiko Big Sean H.E.R. Future Miguel Ab-Soul dr. chill Nas John Legend Ty Dolla $ign
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jhené Aiko Delivers "Chilombo" Ft. Big Sean, Nas, Future, Miguel, & More
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject