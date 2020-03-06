Jhené Aiko Delivers "Chilombo" Ft. Big Sean, Nas, Future, Miguel, & More

Most artists pour their hearts out in their music, but Jhené Aiko is one who has never shirked from sharing all of herself in wax. The singer has returned with her latest album Chilombo, a 20-track offering that is titled after her last name. Jhené's personal life has drawn attention now that she and Big Sean seem to be in the on-again stage of their relationship, but Jhené continues to show that she's more than just some singer dating a rap star.

Chilombo is a journey carefully crafted by Jhené. “In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption," Jhené recently told Billboard. "It starts with ‘Triggered,’ and there’s a lava flow with all these songs where it’s a free-flowing jam session. And then it settled — and it became this beautiful land where there’s new life.” Give Chilombo a spin and leave your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Lotus (intro)

2. Triggered (freestyle)

3. None of You Concern ft. Big Sean

4. Speak

5. B.S. ft. H.E.R.

6. P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)

7. Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) ft. Future & Miguel

8. One Way St. ft. Ab-Soul

9. Define Me (interlude)

10. Surrender ft. Dr. Chill

11. Tryna Smoke

12. Born Tired

13. LOVE

14. 10k Hours ft. Nas

15. Summer 2020 (interlude)

16. Mourning Doves

17. Pray For You

18. Lightning & Thunder ft. John Legend

19. Magic Hour

20. Party For Me ft. Ty Dolla $ign