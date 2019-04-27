ROSALÍA
- RelationshipsRauw Alejandro Rumored To Be Dating Camila Cabello After Rosalia SplitRauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello are rumored to be dating.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrank Ocean & Rosalía Song "Changes" Leaks OnlineAn unreleased collaboration between Frank Ocean and Rosalía has leaked leaked online.By Cole Blake
- SongsRosalía Taps Cardi B For "DESPECHÁ RMX"The Bronx-born rap diva is back with yet another must-hear feature following collabs like "Tomorrow 2" and "Shake It."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRosalía Drops Off Deluxe Version Of "MOTOMAMI"Rosalía has added five additional songs, plus live material and a remix.By Rex Provost
- NewsRosalía Shares New Album "Motami" Ft. The WeekndRosalía drops off her latest studio album, "Motami." By Aron A.
- NewsRosalía Unveils "Hentai" Off Of Upcoming AlbumRosalía shares her latest single, "Hentai." By Aron A.
- NewsRosalía Announces "MOTOMAMI" Album Release Date, Drops "SAOKO" SingleRosalía's third album comes next month. By Thomas Galindo
- NewsRosalía Releases New Single "LA FAMA" Featuring The WeekndThe Weeknd sings Spanish on the new record.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBillie Eilish And Rosalía Link Up For "Lo Vas A Olvidar"The two artists blend sound and genre for this new “Euphoria” track. By hnhh
- NewsTravis Scott Raps In Spanish On ROSALÍA's "TKN"ROSALÍA and Travis Scott team up once more for their new banger "TKN."By Alex Zidel
- NewsRosalía Drops New Song "Dolerme"Rosalía releases a brand new song titled "Dolerme."By Aron A.
- NewsRosalía & Ozuna Deliver Their Much-Needed Collaboration, "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"Rosalía is the future. By Noah C
- NewsRosalía Drops Off Two New Singles "Milionària" & "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero" In One VideoStream Rosalía's latest musical offering. By Chantilly Post
- NewsRosalía Takes Another Step Towards Global Stardom On "Aute Cuture"Rosalía brings haute couture to the everyday person on "Aute Couture."By Devin Ch
- NewsRosalía & A.CHAL Incite "Game Of Thrones" Levels Of Tragedy On "Me Traicionaste"Rosalía carves out a special place on the "Game of Throne's" soundtrack for Season 8.By Devin Ch