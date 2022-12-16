Cardi B didn’t come through with her long-awaited sophomore album in 2022. However, she did show out on a series of collaborations with other artists, reminding the Bardi Gang that she’s still that bitch.

After finding success on titles like Kay Flock’s “Shake It” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” the New York native is connecting with Latin artist Rosalía. The two have come together for the “DESPECHÁ RMX” on Friday (December 16).

The updated version follows the original’s appearance on the Grammy-nominated singer’s Motomami project. It marks her third studio LP and landed her a nod for Best Latin Rock or Alternative album at the upcoming ceremony.

Throughout “DESPECHÁ RMX,” Rosalía sings in Spanish before Cardi flexes her bilingual rhyming skills. “Don’t need your drama, don’t need your stress / I could forget you like uno, dos, tres,” she declares in her first verse.

“Got my own money, whole lotta M’s / Como este mambo, my money dance,” her clever lyrics continue.

As AllHipHop notes, this isn’t the first time the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker has used both English and Spanish on the same song. Previously, “I Like It” featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny went 11x-Platinum.

Additionally DJ Snake’s “Take Take” with Bardi, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna has been viewed over 2.3 billion times on YouTube.

Other noteworthy multilingual tracks from the mother of two include “La Modelo” with Ozuna as well as “Mi Mami” with El Alfa. Later, in 2020, she went on to work with Anitta on “Me Gusta.”

Finally, stream Rosalía’s “DESPECHÁ RMX” featuring Cardi B on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, revisit the former’s Motomami album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t need your drama, don’t need your stress

I could forget you like uno, dos, tres

Got my own money, whole lotta M’s

Como este mambo, my money dance

