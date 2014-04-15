Lyrica Anderson
- RelationshipsLyrica Anderson Hits Ex-Husband A1 Bentley With New Diss TrackOver two years after their divorce and after A1 changed his name and hairstyle, it seems like there's some old wounds reopening here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipAre Desiigner And Lyrica Anderson Dating? Duo Spends Thanksgiving TogetherThe two seemed quite close in the "Love & Hip Hop" star's latest IG story post, which caught many fans by surprise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLyrica Anderson Defends Erica Mena's "Monkey" Comment, Van Lathan Calls Her "Vile"Erica Mena has been facing a great deal of backlash since using a slur against Spice.By Caroline Fisher
- TVLyrica Anderson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer & "LHHH" Star Worth?Although her net worth increased after joining "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood," Lyrica Anderson already has a successful career in music.By HNHH Staff
- NewsLyrica Anderson Recruits Tory Lanez For "Act A Fool (Remix)"Tory Lanez taps into his melodic side for Lyrica Anderson's "Act A Fool (REMIX)".By Joe Abrams
- NewsLyrica Anderson Pours Her Heart Out On "Bad Hair Day"The singer and reality star returns with a personal album where she shares her truth.By Erika Marie
- NewsLyrica Anderson Sings Her Way Through a Breakup On "Marriott"Lyrica Anderson puts her heart on wax as she belts out a ballad about a breakup on "Marriott."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosLyrica Anderson Drops Visual To "Cold" Ft. Moneybagg YoThe song comes just in time for the "LHHH" premiere. By Erika Marie
- NewsTyga Assists Lyrica Anderson On Her Remix To "Don't Take It Personal"By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosLyrica Anderson "Selfish" VideoWatch the official music video for Lyrica Anderson's "Selifsh."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMaterial ThingsHNHH premieres Lyrica Anderson's latest leak "Material Things" featuring Wiz Khalifa.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFaded To SadeLyrica Anderson scores a Chris Brown feature on "Faded to Sade."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBuzzinListen to Lyrica Anderson's new collaboration with YG and The Game, "Buzzin."By Rose Lilah
- NewsLyrica Anderson "Hello" VideoCheck out Lyrica Anderson's new video for "Hello."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSex You UpLyrica Anderson nabs Wiz Khalifa for a spot on "Sex You Up."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosLyrica Anderson Feat. Kevin Gates "Feenin" VideoLyrica Anderson teams with Kevin GAtes for "Feenin".By Trevor Smith
- NewsFreakin'Lyrica Anderson enlists Wiz Khalifa as a feature on "Freakin"By Rose Lilah