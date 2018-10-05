Lil Baby & Gunna
- MusicGunna Might've Sent A Message To Lil Baby On New Song "Bittersweet"The two former close collaborators seem more at odds than ever, but with the Atlanta MC on the offensive, Wunna might've called for peace.ByGabriel Bras Nevares14.1K Views
- MusicLil Baby Seemingly Hides Gunna Comments In His Twitter RepliesDespite some fans holding out hope, everything we see from these two is further proof that they probably won't drip hard again.ByGabriel Bras Nevares10.6K Views
- MusicLil Baby's Debut Mixtape "Perfect Timing" Turns 6: The Genesis Of A Generational StarBaby’s first project was as a shaky launchpad, but he ultimately landed on his feet.ByDemi Phillips1.8K Views
- Original ContentJoint Hip-Hop Albums: The Best, RankedJoint albums are growing in popularity with each new year. Which are your favorites and who do you want to see come together?ByZachary Roberts5.1K Views
- NewsYoung Thug Joins Lil Baby & Gunna On "My Jeans"Listen to Lil Baby & Gunna's new collab "My Jeans" featuring Young Thug.ByKevin Goddard13.7K Views
- NewsLil Baby Lets His Partner Gunna Run The Offense On "World Is Yours"Gunna compensates for his partner-in-crime on "World Is Yours." ByDevin Ch6.5K Views
- Music VideosGunna & Lil Baby Set Fire To The Desert In "Drip To Hard"Gunna and Lil Baby set their sights on the catwalk. ByMitch Findlay6.6K Views
- NewsLil Baby & Gunna Link Up For New Song "I Am"Listen to Lil Baby & Gunna's "I Am" record.ByKevin Goddard11.0K Views