- MusicThe 7 Best Sample Flips Of "12 Days Of Christmas"The popular Christmas tune has been sampled and interpolated a number of times.ByDemi Phillips669 Views
- ViralJordin Sparks Gets Clowned By Social Media For National Anthem PerformanceWhile people poked fun at the performance, many said that she doesn't deserve the same criticism as Fergie's infamous performance.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.9K Views
- Pop CultureJordin Sparks Suggests Chris Brown & Rihanna Beef Caused "No Air" Grammys Snub: WatchThe "American Idol" alum sat down for Cut's "Truth or Drink" video series, answering questions about listening to her own music in the bedroom and missing out on major awards.ByHayley Hynes3.7K Views
- MusicJordin Sparks Defends Chris Brown: Everyone Deserves To "Grow"She believes debates about Chris's past abuse allegations "shouldn't even be a conversation anymore" because "it's about his talent."ByErika Marie2.3K Views
- TVJordin Sparks Suggests Chris Brown Should Compete On "Dancing With The Stars"The "One Step At A Time" songstress was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the reality competition show.ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- NewsJordin Sparks & Elijah Blake Drop Off "1990s Forever" Joint EPThe two vocalists deliver a solid, yet short, project.ByErika Marie4.8K Views
- NewsJordin Sparks Feat. 2 Chainz "Double Tap" Official Lyric VideoPeep the lyric video for Jordin Sparks' single "Double Tap" featuring Tity Boi.ByRose Lilah195 Views
- NewsDouble TapJordin Sparks calls on 2 Chainz for "Double Tap".ByKevin Goddard487 Views
- NewsIt Ain't YouJordin Sparks taps DJ Musatrd for "It Ain't You."ByPatrick Lyons301 Views
- News#BYEFELICIAJordin Sparks drops a new mixtape entitled "#BYEFELICIA."ByPatrick Lyons441 Views
- NewsHow Bout Now (Remix)Jordin Sparks offers up a remix of Drake's "How Bout Now."ByPatrick Lyons253 Views
- Music11:11 (Wish)"I wanted to give my fans a little something... hope you enjoy!" A new free track from Jordin Sparks, produced by Salaam Remi and co-written by Elijah Blake.Byhnhh314 Views
- MusicSkipping A BeatThe latest from songstress/actress Jordin Sparks, which may or may not appear on her upcoming third studio album “Before It Breaks".Byhnhh336 Views
- NewsI Am WomanGive I Am Woman a spin - it's the latest offering from Jordin Sparks, having dropped on Friday, May 6th, 2011.ByRose Lilah119 Views