Jordin Sparks may not have made it past Halloween week on Dancing With the Stars, but the American Idol alum is still maintaining a positive attitude as she walks out of the ballroom, and even has some potential suggestions for producers as to which famous faces they should cast in upcoming seasons of the popular show.

After performing her final dance with professional partner Brandon Armstrong, the “One Step At A Time” hitmaker spoke with Page Six about who she thinks would be the best fit, seemingly placing her “No Air” collaborator Chris Brown at the very top of her list.

Jordin Sparks attends the AMC+ Original Series “Moonhaven” Premiere Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 28, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“To see him [dance] ballroom? And then he would do contemporary and he’d just – he’d kill everything. It would be amazing,” the 32-year-old told the outlet as her on-screen dancing mate agreed.

“You dance on tour, you’ve danced with some of my homies,” Armstrong said to Brown. “You’re a bad boy but come on. Let’s see you out in the ballroom floor. That would be nuts! That’d be nasty.”

Sparks and Breezy released a hit song together for the former’s self-titled debut album back in 2008, and though they have yet to make magic on the track since then again, he recently invited her to join him onstage in Las Vegas to sing the catchy tune.

While doing post-DWTS elimination press, the Phoenix native also listed Chris Tucker and Bria Murphy as ideal candidates to step onto the dancefloor in coming seasons.

She may not be taking home the mirrorball trophy, but her experience on the ABC series has left Sparks feeling renewed. “I’m actually very happy. The judges have been amazing to me all season, and I’ve grown so much on this journey,” she told reporters.

“I am sad to go home but I’m really happy to sleep in tomorrow and to get a massage, to get some physical therapy and to spend time with my son. There’s lots of silver linings.”

The mother of one went on to add that she’s got an exciting update regarding her music coming on Tuesday (November 1), marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for her.

