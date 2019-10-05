Jessie Reyez
- SongsJessie Reyez & Miguel Paint A Seriously Sexy Picture On "JEANS": StreamFor your Sunday streaming consideration.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJessie Reyez & 6LACK Gear Up For R&B Season With "FOREVER": ListenThe vocalist hosted an album release party attended by fellow Torontonian Drake.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJessie Reyez Drops Sophomore Album "Yessie" Ft. 6LACKThis is a project that the Toronto singer has been wanting to release for some time.By Erika Marie
- NewsJessie Reyez Calls Out An Ex-Lover On Ruthless New Song, “MUTUAL FRIEND”The Canadian crooner’s new single will appear on her forthcoming “Yessie” album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJessie Reyez Covers Drake's "Headlines" With Piano VersionJessie Reyez tackles Drake's "Headlines" single for Spotify Singles series.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJessie Reyez Calls On J.I.D & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "Far Away II"Jessie Reyez dropped the deluxe version of her album "Before Love Came to Kill Us" which included "Far Away II" ft. J.I.D & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.By Erika Marie
- NewsJessie Reyez Stuns On "Before Love Came To Kill Us"Jessie Reyez proves she's beyond playing games with her lush and sensual debut album "Before Love Came To Kill Us." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEminem Complements Jessie Reyez On "Coffin"Eminem and Jessie Reyez team up once more for a collaboration off of the singer's debut studio album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJessie Reyez Releases Her New Single "Ankles"Toronto songstress Jessie Reyez unleashes a new single titled, "Ankles," along with the Before Love Came To Kill Us tour.By Aron A.
- NewsJessie Reyez Drops Off Her New Single "Love In The Dark"Jessie Reyez prepares for her new album with her latest single.By Aron A.
- SongsJessie Reyez Unveils Full "No Sweat" AnthemJessie Reyez unveils the full version of her new track.By Milca P.
- SongsJessie Reyez Remakes Patsy Cline's "Crazy"Jessie Reyez adds her flavor to a classic.By Milca P.
- SongsJessie Reyez Uses New Track "Far Away" To Highlight Immigration StrugglesJessie Reyez drops off a powerful new track.By Milca P.