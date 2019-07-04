iann dior
- SongsIann Dior Returns With A Familiar Sound On "You Don't Even" SingleIann dior is all alone. By Zachary Horvath
- Songsiann dior Delivers Uptempo Genre-Bending Single "do it all"iann dior is back with an energetic new single called "do it all."By Alexander Cole
- Newsiann dior & Travis Barker Rock Out On "obvious"Travis Barker also appears on "hopeless romantic" and "thought it was" from dior's new project.By Hayley Hynes
- Newsiann dior Calls On Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly For "thought it was"iann dior shares his latest single off of his forthcoming project.By Aron A.
- Newsiann dior’s New Single “let you” Arrives Just In Time For The WeekendThe 22-year-old is currently nominated for an American Music Award.By Hayley Hynes
- Newsiann dior Returns With New Single "V12" Featuring Lil Uzi Vertiann dior is back with his latest single "V12" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel
- Music Videosiann dior & Trippie Redd Channel "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Vibes In New Videoiann diorr and Trippie Redd's new single "shots in the dark" gets some "Star Wars"-inspired visuals, and it picks up where their 2019 video for "gone girl" left off. By Joshua Robinson
- Newsiann dior Laments The End Of A Relationship On "don't wanna believe"iann dior offers up the heartbreak vibes on his new track "don't wanna believe."By Alexander Cole
- Newsiann dior Treats Fans With New Two-Pack "Still Here"iann dior drops off the brief "Still Here" EP, which features a guest appearance from Trippie Redd.By Joshua Robinson
- Newsiann dior & Trippie Redd Tend To Their Love Scars On "Shots In The Dark"iann dior and Trippie Redd team up for the emotional new song "shots in the dark."By Joshua Robinson
- Newsiann dior Is "Holding On" In His Latest Singleiann dior drops another hit with the brand new "Holding On".By Alex Zidel
- Newsiann dior Flexes His Diamonds, Women, & Money On "Psycho"iann dior offers up a banger for flexers on "Psycho."By Alexander Cole
- Newsiann dior Laments About The Lies "Pretty Girls" Always Tell Himiann dior brought some melodic vibes to the track "Pretty Girls" off of his new EP.By Alexander Cole
- Newsiann dior Releases New EP "I'm Gone" With Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, & Moreiann dior drops his new project "I'm Gone" with features from Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker.By Alex Zidel
- NewsIann Dior & Lil Baby Prove To Be A Solid Pair On "Prospect"Iann dior tapped Lil Baby for "Prospect," the most recent single off his upcoming EP, "I'm Gone."By Lynn S.
- NewsIann Dior Links Up With Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker For "Sick And Tired"Iann dior dropped off his latest offering, "Sick and Tired," with some assistance from Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.By Lynn S.
- Newsiann dior's Surprise New Single "Good Day" Is The Positivity You NeedTexas rapper iann dior releases his first stand-alone single since "Industry Plant."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd Joins Iann Dior In The Sensitive "Gone Girl"19 year-old Texan Iann Dior employs Trippie Redd for his emotional "Gone Girl."By hnhh