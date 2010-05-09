Christina Aguilera
- RelationshipsWho Has Christina Aguilera Dated?Xtina’s found her forever love the third time around.By Demi Phillips
- MusicChristina Aguilera's 7 Biggest HitsFrom the iconic “Lady Marmalade,” to her signature anthem, “Beautiful.”
By Demi Phillips
- MusicChristina Aguilera Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Icon Worth?A comprehensive look at Christina Aguilera's journey, from her New York beginnings to achieving global musical stardom.By Jake Skudder
- MusicPink Says She Wasn't "Shading" Christina Aguilera With "Lady Marmalade" CommentsPink says that she wasn't "shading" Christina Aguilera with her recent comments on "Lady Marmalade."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMadonna's 2003 VMAs Kiss Should've Been With Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears, Not Christina AguileraAccording to the "Jenny From The Block" songstress, she couldn't get off of a film set in time for the award show, so they selected another famous face.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsListen To Christina Aguilera's Kanye West-Produced Track "Maria"Here's a lick from the popstar's Yeezy-produced track.By Zaynab
- NewsChristina Aguilera Grabs GoldLink For "Like I Do"GoldLink makes a nice appearance on Christina Aguilera's "Liberation" single.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosChristina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Unveil "Fall In Line" VideoX-Tina & Demi Lovato drop off their collaborative video. By Chantilly Post
- NewsChristina Aguilera Teams Up With Demi Lovato For "Fall In Line"Christina Aguilera's second official single from "Liberation" album features Demi Lovato. By Safra D
- Music VideosChristina Aguilera Returns With Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz For Kanye West-Produced "Accelerate"Christina Aguilera returns with a powerful new single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTelepathyChristina Aguilera pays tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting with "Telepathy."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChristina Aguilera Brings Out Nas During NBA All-Star IntroDuring the NBA All-Star pre-game performance, Christina Aguilera clears the stage for Nas, who performs "N.Y. State of Mind."By Angus Walker
- NewsWooHooCheck out WooHoo (Prod By Polow Da Don), the latest track from Christina Aguilera, featuring Nicki Minaj which dropped on Sunday, May 9th, 2010.By Rose Lilah