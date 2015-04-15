Charlie Puth
- Music VideosKehlani & Charlie Puth Prove Their Love In "Done For Me" Video"Done For Me" visuals have officially arrived. By Chantilly Post
- NewsCharlie Puth Grabs Kehlani On "Done For Me"Charlie Puth x Kehlani make for a nice track.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosBoyz II Men Join Charlie Puth In the Booth for a Magical CollabBoyz II Men and Charlie Puth make a great pairing on the latest.By Milca P.
- NewsCharlie Puth Grabs French Montana For "How Long (Remix)"Charlie Puth recruits French Montana for the official remix of "How Long." By Aron A.
- NewsCharlie Puth Enlists KYLE For "Attention" RemixListen to the revamped "Attention" now featuring KYLE. By Rose Lilah
- NewsSuffer (Remix)Charlie Puth's "Suffer" gets completely re-imagined in the remix.By hnhh
- NewsCharlie Puth Feat. Ty Dolla $ign "One Call Away (Remix)" VideoTy Dolla $ign hops on the remix of Charlie Puth's "One Call Away."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsOne Call Away (Remix)Charlie puth gets Tyga on the remix of "One Call Away." By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Wayne & Charlie Puth "Nothing But Trouble" VideoLil Wayne and Charlie Puth team for the "Nothing But Trouble" video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMarvin Gaye (Remix)Charlie Puth and Wale team for the "Marvin Gaye" remix.By Trevor Smith
- NewsNothing But TroubleListen to Lil Wayne and Charlie Puth's "Nothing But Trouble."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth Perform "See You Again" On Jimmy Kimmel LiveWatch Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth perform their smash hit "See You Again" on Jimmy Kimmel. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth Perform "See You Again" On EllenWatch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth perform "See You Again" on Ellen.By Kevin Goddard