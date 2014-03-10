C-Murder
- CrimeRappers Who Have Received Lengthy Prison SentencesHip Hop’s long history with crime has put many rappers behind bars.ByDemi Phillips34.7K Views
- MusicC-Murder Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore C-Murder's 2024 net worth, his rise in hip-hop, legal battles, and lasting impact on the genre in this insightful article.ByJake Skudder5.3K Views
- RelationshipsC-Murder Addresses Monica's Recent Comments: "Let’s Talk About Freeing Us Louisiana Inmates"C-Murder has responded to Monica describing herself as "heartbroken."ByCole Blake2.4K Views
- MusicC-Murder Appeals Murder Conviction AgainJudge Sarah S. Vance upheld C-Murder's murder conviction in federal court recently.ByCaroline Fisher937 Views
- MusicC-Murder's Murder Conviction Upheld In Federal CourtC-Murder will remain behind bars, for now, as his murder conviction has been upheld by a federal judge.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- CrimeC-Murder's Alleged Murder Victim's Brother Slams Kim KardashianThe family of C-Murder's alleged murder victim isn't happy with Kim Kardashian.ByCole Blake900 Views
- Pop CultureC-Murder Co-Signs NBA YoungBoy, Calls Him His "Soulja Slim Of The New Generation"C-Murder has been behind bars for over a decade, but apparently still has a keen sense of what's happening in the world of hip-hop.ByHayley Hynes4.5K Views
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Lengthy Statement On Corey Miller CaseThe pop culture star maintained that Miller, also known as Master P's bother C-Murder, deserves to prove his innocence under new state laws.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.7K Views
- NewsC-Murder Shares Song & Letter For NBA Youngboy Ahead Of Gun TrialC-Murder says he sees himself in NBA Youngboy on his latest song. ByAron A.7.2K Views
- NewsC-Murder Pays Homage To Young Dolph On "I Don't Wanna Go Outside"C-Murder shares "I Don't Wanna Go Outside," a tribute to Young Dolph.ByAron A.25.6K Views
- NewsFor My Homies Dead & GoneC-Murder drops a new record with Lil Boosie and Lil Kano "For My Homies Dead & Gone."ByRose Lilah281 Views
- NewsHard 2 Be BlackThe incarcerated C-Murder drops "Hard 2 Be Black" with Snoop Dogg & Boosie Badazz.ByPatrick Lyons93 Views
- BeefAll I Wanted 2 Be Was A Soldier (Master P Diss)C-Murder fires shots at his own brother.ByLloyd Jaffe179 Views
- NewsCame2DaCanStream C-Murder and Lil Boosie new collaborative track "Came2DaCan".Byhnhh489 Views