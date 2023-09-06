C-Murder’s Alleged Murder Victim’s Brother Slams Kim Kardashian

The brother of C-Murder’s alleged murder victim, George Thomas, says that Kim Kardashian working to free the incarcerated rapper is a “slap in the face” to his family. Thomas spoke about Kardashian’s efforts during an appearance on BOSS TALK 101.

“It was a slap in the face to the family,” he said during the interview. “It’s a high-profile case, so you jumped on a case without reading all of the facts.” He added: “Had you done the research, you would say: ‘Hey, I’m not getting in this case.’ And then my family can’t properly mourn because every year — whether it’s BET, whether it’s something on YouTube, where there’s something else coming forward — it’s like it’s always he’s innocent, he was railroaded.”

Kim Kardashian Speaking Out On Second Chance Hiring

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 13: Kim Kardashian West leaves after an East. Room event on “second chance hiring” June 13, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump held the event to highlight the achievements on Second Chance hiring and workforce development. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kardashian has been actively working with Master P and others to spread awareness about C-Murder’s case. In August she shared an update on the situation in a lengthy statement on social media. “There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller. The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003.”

George Thomas Calls Out Kim Kardashian

C-Murder was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas back in 2002. He was eventually found guilty and sentenced to life in prison on August 14, 2009.

