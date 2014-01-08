B Real
- MusicB-Real Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover B-Real's net worth in 2024, accumulated from a successful music career and savvy business ventures. Learn about his wealth journey.By Jake Skudder
- SongsDJ Muggs Enlists Ice Cube, B-Real & MC Ren To "Dump On Em" For New SingleWith this absolutely stacked lineup, what else could come out except a grimy boom-bap banger?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is B-Real? Cypress Hill's Hip-Hop LegendPlaying an instrumental role in blending the worlds of rock and hip-hop, we're looking into the career of Cypress Hill lead B-Real. By Caleb Hardy
- NewsDizzy Wright & B-Real Connect With Man Like Devin On "Promoter"Last month, Dizzy teamed up with Xzibit for "24 Hours," which DJ Hoppa also produced.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsB-Real & Scott Storch Enlist Ty Dolla $ign, Berner, & More On "Tell You Somethin'"B-Real and Scott Storch just dropped a 10-track album filled with dope songs.By Alexander Cole
- NewsB-Real & Freeway Keep One Rolled On "Triple OG"B-Real and Freeway connect with Scott Storch for a 4/20-friendly record. By Aron A.
- NewsB-Real Drops 4/20 Single "Mother Mary" With DJ PaulB-Real drops a couple of new singles for 4/20, including "Mother Mary" featuring DJ Paul.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWiz Khalifa Sings The Hook On R-Mean, Berner, & B-Real's New Track "Kings"Join the kingdom with R-Mean, Berner, B-Real, and Wiz Khalifa on their new song "Kings."By Alex Zidel
- NewsB-Real, Berner, & Xzibit Spark Up On "Los Meros"B-Real, Berner, and Xzibit can out smoke the entire continent, if "Los Meros" is any indication. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsB-Real & Berner Smoke Out On "Los Meros" Ft. Rick Ross & MoreJust in time for 4/20, B-Real and Berner join forces on "Los Meros."By Aron A.
- NewsB-Real Feat. Dizzy Wright "Dabs" VideoWatch the video for B-Real's newest stoner anthem "Dabs" feat. Dizzy Wright.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBerner & B-Real "Kings" VideoBerner and B-Real drop a video for "Kings" from "Prohibition 2."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAin't NothinBy Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesThe PrescriptionB-Real shares his new mixtape, "The Prescription".By Trevor Smith
- NewsB-Real & Berner Feat. Demrick "Xanax & Patron" VideoCheck out Berner and B-Real's new video "Xanax & Patron" featuring Demrick.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWiz Khalifa Joins B-Real In "The Smokebox"Weed talk ensues.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsAnybodyListen to B-Real's new single "Anybody" featuring Snoop Dogg.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosB-Real & Demrick "Angels Come Calling" VideoB-Real and Demrick team up in the video for "Angels Come Calling".By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsB-Real Talks Funk, Denver Weed, Dabbing & More w/ DaM-FunKWatch B-Real Talks Funk, Denver Weed, Dabbing & More w/ DāM-FunKBy hnhh