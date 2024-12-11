B-Real Taps Psycho Les To Produce His New Project "Real Psycho"

b-realb-real
Cypress Hill meets The Beatnuts.

Two underappreciated hip-hop acts are departing from their groups and coming together for a banger of a project. B-Real, California spitter known for his connection to Cypress Hill, and Psycho Les of The Beatnuts are collaborating for Real Psycho. According to the Underground HipHop Blog, this is their debut album as a duo, and they couldn't have begun this venture any better. It's a 14-song effort that includes features from Too $hort, Stephen Carpenter, Demrick, Big Twins, Son Doobie, and DJ Doo Wop.

Leading up to this tape's release, B-Real and Psycho Les (who's in his producer role this time), shared a couple of teasers. "You Might Know Us" and "Lyrical Hammers" were those tracks. Overall, these two don't have a ton of history together. However, it's better that they do in some capacity because they sound like a perfect match. Given that B-Real is from the West Coast and Les is from the East, there's a nice concoction of those styles here. "What We Came To Do" with Too $hort is a pretty good example of this. Overall, there's head-nodding beats with some solid rapping from B-Real, so you're really getting the best of both worlds. Check it out below.

Real Psycho - B-Real & Psycho Les

Real Psycho Tracklist:

  1. Real Psycho Intro
  2. Doin' What You Never Did
  3. Laugh 2 Da Bank
  4. What We Came To Do with Too $hort
  5. You Might Know Us
  6. Put That Work In with Son Doobie
  7. Excuse me with DJ Doo Wop
  8. Once In A Lifetime
  9. This Goes Hard with Demrick, Big Twins
  10. Timbos
  11. Lyrical Hammers with Stephen Carpenter
  12. Stay Calm
  13. Kitty Kat
  14. Laugh 2 Da Bank REMIX

