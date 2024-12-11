B-Real Taps Psycho Les To Produce His New Project "Real Psycho"

Two underappreciated hip-hop acts are departing from their groups and coming together for a banger of a project. B-Real, California spitter known for his connection to Cypress Hill, and Psycho Les of The Beatnuts are collaborating for Real Psycho. According to the Underground HipHop Blog, this is their debut album as a duo, and they couldn't have begun this venture any better. It's a 14-song effort that includes features from Too $hort, Stephen Carpenter, Demrick, Big Twins, Son Doobie, and DJ Doo Wop.
Leading up to this tape's release, B-Real and Psycho Les (who's in his producer role this time), shared a couple of teasers. "You Might Know Us" and "Lyrical Hammers" were those tracks. Overall, these two don't have a ton of history together. However, it's better that they do in some capacity because they sound like a perfect match. Given that B-Real is from the West Coast and Les is from the East, there's a nice concoction of those styles here. "What We Came To Do" with Too $hort is a pretty good example of this. Overall, there's head-nodding beats with some solid rapping from B-Real, so you're really getting the best of both worlds. Check it out below.
Read More: Social Media Influencer Alleges Drake Scammed $2 Million Out Of Him On DJ Akademiks' Stream
Real Psycho - B-Real & Psycho Les
Real Psycho Tracklist:
- Real Psycho Intro
- Doin' What You Never Did
- Laugh 2 Da Bank
- What We Came To Do with Too $hort
- You Might Know Us
- Put That Work In with Son Doobie
- Excuse me with DJ Doo Wop
- Once In A Lifetime
- This Goes Hard with Demrick, Big Twins
- Timbos
- Lyrical Hammers with Stephen Carpenter
- Stay Calm
- Kitty Kat
- Laugh 2 Da Bank REMIX