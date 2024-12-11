B-Real Taps Psycho Les To Produce His New Project "Real Psycho"

Cypress Hill meets The Beatnuts.

Leading up to this tape's release, B-Real and Psycho Les (who's in his producer role this time), shared a couple of teasers. "You Might Know Us" and "Lyrical Hammers" were those tracks. Overall, these two don't have a ton of history together. However, it's better that they do in some capacity because they sound like a perfect match. Given that B-Real is from the West Coast and Les is from the East, there's a nice concoction of those styles here. "What We Came To Do" with Too $hort is a pretty good example of this. Overall, there's head-nodding beats with some solid rapping from B-Real, so you're really getting the best of both worlds. Check it out below.

Two underappreciated hip-hop acts are departing from their groups and coming together for a banger of a project. B-Real, California spitter known for his connection to Cypress Hill, and Psycho Les of The Beatnuts are collaborating for Real Psycho. According to the Underground HipHop Blog, this is their debut album as a duo, and they couldn't have begun this venture any better. It's a 14-song effort that includes features from Too $hort, Stephen Carpenter, Demrick , Big Twins, Son Doobie, and DJ Doo Wop.

