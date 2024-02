Demrick is a self-proclaimed raw and soulful rapper, focusing his lyrics on his real life experiences and relationships. He was discovered by Kurupt in 2005 and two years later put out an album titled Philly 2 Cali with Kurupt as a part of the group called Tangled. He has worked with Xzibit, Snoop Dogg, B-Real, Cypress Hill, and Rusko.