Aesop Rock
- MusicBest Dolly Parton Samples In Hip Hop & R&BThe global icon’s work extends far beyond her country music roots.ByDemi Phillips920 Views
- MixtapesAesop Rock Drops Off His Conceptual "Integrated Tech Solutions" RecordThis might be Aesop's crowning achievement. ByZachary Horvath869 Views
- SongsAesop Rock Drops Another Taster From "Integrated Tech Solutions" With "By The River"Aesop Rock really likes rivers. ByZachary Horvath1212 Views
- SongsAesop Rock Takes Us On A Journey Through Technological History On "Mindful Solutionism"Aesop Rock is spitting bars about human history. ByZachary Horvath1.7K Views
- MusicRappers Like Aesop Rock: MF Doom, El-P, Atmosphere And MoreExplore the world of hip-hop artists similar to Aesop Rock. Dive into their lyrical depth and unique sounds in this insightful article.ByJake Skudder847 Views
- MusicRappers Like MF Doom: Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, Quasimoto & MoreExplore the profound influence of MF Doom on the hip-hop genre as we spotlight artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, and more.ByJake Skudder1.5K Views
- NewsAesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Team Up As LICE On "Catfish"Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman join forces for "Catfish." ByAron A.2.1K Views
- NewsAesop Rock & Blockhead Reunite For 14-Track Project “Garbology”Homeboy Sandman is the only collab featured on the new album.ByHayley Hynes1.8K Views
- Music VideosAesop Rock Goes Skeletal In "Jumping Coffin" VideoAesop Rock returns to "Spirit World Field Guide" with some new visuals, breaking out the board for "Jumping Coffin."ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Cheers On A Fictional Frog In "Long Legged Larry"In his latest single and stop motion music video, Aesop Rock shares the legend of a bullfrog named "Long Legged Harry."ByJoshua Robinson2.3K Views
- NewsAesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Connect For MF DOOM TributeLICE offer a tribute to the late MF DOOM with their new track, "Ask Anyone."ByAron A.2.9K Views
- NewsAesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Honor MF DOOM On "Ask Anyone"LICE comes together to pay homage to the late MF DOOM. ByVeracia Ankrah2.6K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Delivers New Album "Spirit World Field Guide"The imaginative and abstract Aesop Rock delivers his brand new album "Spirit World Field Guide," a lengthy odyssey spanning twenty-one tracks. ByMitch Findlay3.6K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Keeps It Cryptic On "Pizza Alley"Aesop Rock takes abstract bars to the next level with the incredibly complex "Pizza Alley." ByMitch Findlay5.3K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Spits A Quick Flow On "The Gates"Abstract author extraordinaire Aesop Rock flexes his flow on lyrically-dense new single "The Gates."ByMitch Findlay5.3K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Closes His Eyes & Puts "Drums On The Wheel"Aesop Rock rises up with his new video game soundtrack anthem "Drums On The Wheel," rounding out the "Freedom Finger" trilogy. ByMitch Findlay4.8K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Kicks Off Kill-Streak With "Play Dead"Aesop Rock sets off his video game soundtrack "Freedom Finger" with the frantic and off-kilter "Play Dead." ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Gets Glitched Out On "KOWP"Aesop Rock inputs cheat codes and spazzes on "KOWP," one of three new songs off his video game soundtrack "Freedom Finger." ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views
- NewsAesop Rock Flexes Abstract Bars On New Single "Rogue Wave"Put your thinking caps on. ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- NewsAesop Rock & TOBACCO Drop Off "Malibu Ken"The joint project is here. ByKarlton Jahmal6.2K Views