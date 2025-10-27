I Heard It's A Mess There Too - Album by Aesop Rock

Aesop Rock is someone who fans are always excited to hear from. He has been known to come through with some surprise releases from time to time, and that was certainly the case on Sunday night. He unlisted a new album called I Heard It's A Mess There Too. The project is 41 minutes long and it comes with 12 new songs. Aesop Rock delivers his iconic sound throughout this new album, and there is no denying that he sounds as good as ever. The beats are off-kilter and unique, while the rapping is full of wordplay and storytelling. If you're a fan of the underground legend, then you should definitely check this out.
Release Date: October 25, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for I Heard It's A Mess There Too
- Crystals and Herbs
- The Cut
- Full House Pinball
- Bag Lunch
- Spin to Win
- Opposum
- Oh My Stars
- Potato Leek Soup
- Pay the Man
- Poly Cotton Blend
- Call Home
- Sherbett