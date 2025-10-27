I Heard It's A Mess There Too - Album by Aesop Rock

Aesop Rock is one of the most prolific and beloved rappers in the underground, and today, he surprised fans with a new album.

Aesop Rock is someone who fans are always excited to hear from. He has been known to come through with some surprise releases from time to time, and that was certainly the case on Sunday night. He unlisted a new album called I Heard It's A Mess There Too. The project is 41 minutes long and it comes with 12 new songs. Aesop Rock delivers his iconic sound throughout this new album, and there is no denying that he sounds as good as ever. The beats are off-kilter and unique, while the rapping is full of wordplay and storytelling. If you're a fan of the underground legend, then you should definitely check this out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!