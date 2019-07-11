YNW BSlime
- SongsYNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L Tell A Thug's Love Story On "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)"This is his first single since 2022, as Melly is still in his lengthy court battle. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYNW BSlime Talks About His Brother In "Free Melly" SingleThe 15-year-old labeled Melly his "best friend."By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsYNW BSlime Is Growing Up On New Song "Valenslime"YNW BSlime doesn't have a Valentine this year... he has a "Valenslime."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYNW BSlime & NLE Choppa Connect On "Citi Trends"YNW BSlime and NLE Choppa team up for a rags-to-riches banger on "Citi Trends." By Aron A.
- NewsYNW BSlime Drops Off Melodic New Single "OTW"YNW BSlime has returned to explore the topic of puppy love on melodic new single "OTW." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYNW BSlime Remembers YNW Melly's Alleged Victims On "Nightmares" With Trippie ReddYNW BSlime sings about being separated from his brother YNW Melly on "Nightmares" with Trippie Redd.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYNW BSlime Releases Feel-Good Vibe "One Step" With Older Brother YNW MellyYNW BSlime and his brother YNW Melly bring some much-needed positivity to the table with "One Step".By Alex Zidel
- NewsYNW BSlime Prays For YNW Melly In "Just Wait"YNW BSlime speaks on his brother YNW Melly's case in the new song "Just Wait."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYNW BSlime Provides Some Summertime Vibes On "Freestyle lol"YNW BSlime is showing off his vocal range on this latest track.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW BSlime & Lil Yachty Create A Baby Reggae Bop With Remix To "Just Want You"YNW Melly's kid brother goes in a much lighter direction with his new single alongside Lil Boat.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsYNW Melly's Little Brother YNW BSlime Releases "BABY GOAT" With Lil Tjay12-year-old YNW BSlime makes his debut on "BABY GOAT."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYNW Melly's 12-Year-Old Brother YNW BSlime Drops "Hot Sauce" SingleThe young rapper is following in his brother's musical footsteps.By Erika Marie