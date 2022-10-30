YNW BSlime is the 15-year-old brother of YNW Melly, the Florida rapper who has been locked up in Broward County Jail since February 2019. The 23-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder relating to the deaths of his two friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thoms Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

Following in his big bro’s footsteps, YNW BSlime is establishing himself as a music artist. His album, BABY GOAT, was released in 2019, and it displayed his talents to the world.

Since then, the youngster has been consistently dropping music and working with big-name artists in the process. From Trippie Redd to NLE Choppa, BSlime has shown that he could go bar for bar with some of the most prominent rappers in the industry.

He dropped his most recent single, “Free Melly,” on Friday, October 28. Featuring DC The Done, the three-minute record had a futuristic type of beat with high-pitched tones lingering throughout.

Hence the title, BSlime showed major love to his brother throughout the track. “I told my brother I feel something coming/No more rainy days/It’s finna be sunny,” he rapped optimistically.

A music video was filmed to accompany the single. In the visuals, the 15-year-old showed what his lifestlye consists of– getting haircuts, going to the mall, and being with friends.

Check out the video and stream the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gutter boys we really made it out

Started shining, made my brother proud

Watch out for the snake n*ggas

They gonna talk about you when you not around