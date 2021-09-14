Many people use the Met Gala as a way to share political statements, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez followed suit. This evening (September 13), dozens of celebrities attended one of the most coveted events in fashion in New York City. While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cuddled on the red carpet and Lil Nas X delivered three looks for the cameras, AOC posed in a white Brother Veilles-designed gown with the words "Tax The Rich" written in red across the back.

The show-stopping look was one of the most talked-about features of the evening, especially because the event was attended by multi-millionaires who paid a minimum of $30K per ticket.



AOC posed on the red carpet next to Aurora James, the founder and creative director of Brother Vellies.

“We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given,” said James. “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”

On Instagram, the Democratic U.S. Representative spoke on why she believed her dress was an important look at the event. "The medium is the message," she wrote. "Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds - and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met."



"The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich." However, not everyone took kindly to her look. Check it out below.

