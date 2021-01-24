Garret Miller, a 34-year-old man from Texas, was arrested Wednesday after participating in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 and tweeting "assassinate AOC."

Miller was charged with knowingly entering and remaining in restricted buildings without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstructing and impeding an official proceeding, and performing acts of civil disorder.

“I am about to drive across the country for this trump shit. On Monday . . . Some crazy shit going to happen this week. Dollar might collapse. . . . civil war could start . . . not sure what to do in DC," MILLER posted on Facebook, on January 2, 2021.

After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "Impeach," during the riot, Miller, who was at the Capitol, replied, "assassinate AOC."

The FBI was able to confirm Miller's involvement after he posted several photos of himself inside the Capitol Building online in the days following the riot. In a Facebook post of one of the photos, one user replied “bro you got in?! Nice!,” to which Miller replied, “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," according to the criminal complaint.

Over 100 Donald Trump supporters have been arrested for their involvement in the riot. The Senate is also moving forward with an official impeachment trial of the former President for his role in inciting violence at the event. The trial will commence during the week of February 8th.

