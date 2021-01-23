Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer revealed that former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will be held during the week of February 8th.

Pool / Getty Images

Schumer announced the news on the Senate floor, Friday:

Both the House Managers and the defense will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs, just as they did in previous trials. During that period, the Senate will continue to do other business for the American people, such as Cabinet nominations and the COVID-relief bill, which would provide relief for millions of Americans who are suffering during this pandemic. Then, once the briefs are drafted, presentations by the parties will commence the week of Feb. 8.

Trump's conviction would require a vote of two-thirds majority in the Senate. The trial could also result in the former President being barred from holding office again if he were to try to run in 2024.

Many Republicans have expressed contempt at the decision to move forward with a formal impeachment of Trump. “If it is a good idea to impeach and try former presidents, what about former Democratic presidents when Republicans get the majority in 2022?” Texas Republican senator John Cornyn warned.

Trump's impeachment is being conducted in response to his role in inciting violence during the Capitol Hill riot on January 6th.

[Via]