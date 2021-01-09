Legendary Geto Boys rapper Scarface called out Texas Senator Ted Cruz for playing into the election fraud theories that resulted in a violent storming of the United States Capitol, earlier this week.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

"Houston is very disappointed in you TEXAS chime in, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin EVERYBODY and tell the senator to meet with us, he’s got some explaining to do.. WE THE PEOPLE FOR REAL!" Scarface wrote on Twitter, Thursday.

Cruz defended his position, while also condemning violence with a statement following the riot: "It was the right thing to do. I very much wish Congress had not set aside these concerns, but I respect the position each of my colleagues took. Debate in the two houses of Congress is the proper way to resolve our political differences, not through violent attacks."

The violence in question ensured after a swarm of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in protest of the 2020 Presidential Election results. Trump was banned from numerous social media sites, afterwards, that claimed he incited the violence.

Scarface has also criticized Trump specifically during his presidency.

"Anybody that casts a vote for you is a goddamn fool," he wrote on Twitter in July 2020. "You are an absolute moron, you have failed this country miserably the blood of 152 thousand Americans are on your hands you self-centered lunatic, you really think people like you? Naaaa bruh."

