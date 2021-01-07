Capitol Hill Riot
- PoliticsRon Johnson Says He Would've Only Been Afraid On Jan. 6 If BLM Stormed The CapitolSen. Ron Johnson says he didn't feel threatened during the Capitol Hill riot, but would have if Black Lives Matter were protesting.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Protester Arrested After Tweeting About Assassinating AOCA Texas man was arrested for his role in the Capitol Hill riot after tweeting "assassinate AOC."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRioter Pictured In Nancy Pelosi's Chair Could Face 11 Years In Prison: ReportIn convicted, Richard Barnett could face up to 11 years in federal prison. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsPresident Trump Risks Being Impeached For "Incitement Of Insurrection"The House of Democrats want to impeach President Trump, again for "incitement of insurrection." By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsTrump Supporter Seen With Zip Ties Inside Capitol Building Has Been ArrestedThe protester who broke into the Capitol Building holding zip ties has been arrested.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsColin Powell Disavows The Republican Party Following Capitol Hill RiotFormer Secretary of State Colin Powell rebuked the Republican party following the Capitol Hill riot, last week.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDemi Lovato Implores Mike Pence To Invoke 25th Amendment & Impeach Donald TrumpDemi Lovato called on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and impeach Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsScarface Calls Out Ted Cruz On Twitter Following Capitol Hill RiotScarface called out Texas Sen. Ted Cruz following the riots at the Capitol Building, this week.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Praises Twitter For Banning President Donald TrumpSacha Baron Cohen labeled Twitter's decision to ban President Donald Trump as, "the most important moment in the history of social media."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsFBI Releases More Capitol Rioter’s Photos Amid ManhuntFBI released 10 more close up photos of people from the Capitol Hill riot on Tuesday.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Rioter Pictured With Feet Up On Nancy Pelosi's Desk ChargedRioter photographer in Nancy Pelosi's office faces charges.By Veracia Ankrah
- RandomMore People Were Arrested For Protesting Breonna Taylor Than In Capitol RiotsThe new data from the Capitol police response strengthens the claims of a racist double standard. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCapitol Police Officer Dies Following Attack By Trump-Supporting Rioters: ReportThe officer was reportedly assaulted during the attack on America's capital.By Erika Marie