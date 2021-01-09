It's a moment that many people had hoped would happen but obviously, it didn't occur soon enough. Yesterday, it was announced that Twitter was finally banning Donald Trump after the Capitol Hill riots that left five people dead. Twitter became Trump's biggest platform to get his message across so you can only imagine how hurt he must've been after Jack Dorsey and co. finally took a stand against his recklessness.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

His reaction to the ban was exactly as you'd expect it to be. Trump went "ballistic," according to a senior administration official who spoke to Politico after the ban was put in place. The official added that Trump was "scrambling to figure out what his options are.” Unfortunately, this now leaves Trump to his own devices in figuring out how he can incite a further shit storm in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration.

There have been talks that Trump is planning a partnership with other websites. Apparently, he's even looking into launching his own social media website.

After rumors that he'd join the free speech app Parler, Google banned the app from their app store while Apple urged them to agree to their terms and conditions within 24 hours.

Despite having his personal account banned, he can still tweet from the POTUS account, though Twitter said even that account will be heavily monitored in the case Trump attempts to incite another insurrection.

