Fans are continuing to pray and send well-wishes to Scarface. The rap legend has been facing a number of health issues in recent months, especially after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. In June, Scarface shared that he was battling severe issues with his kidneys after his organs never fully recovered from his bout with coronavirus. At the time, the rapper said that he was unable to walk long distances without shortness of breath and continued to feel weak.

“By the time the 15th of March got here, I was blood sick. Dead sick,” Scarface said months ago. “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back." While there hasn't been an update on how Scarface has recovered since he revealed he was on dialysis, the rapper returned to social media for an open call. It looks as if he's in dire need of help so he reached out to the world.

"I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type," Scarface tweeted. Some people told him all he needs is the right herbs and plant-based remedies to recover while others told him he should stop eating meat. Aside from those bits of advice, there were a few people who praised the rapper and said that they are willing to give him a kidney. Would you give up an organ for your favorite artist?