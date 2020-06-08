Chuck Schumer
- PoliticsThe House Passes The MORE Act Bill; Will Head To The SenateThe U.S House of Representatives has passed the MORE Act to end the federal prosecution of marjiuana. The bill will now head to the Senate. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Impeachment Trial To Commence Week Of Feb. 8Donald Trump's impeachment trial will commence during the week of February 8th.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Pens Letter To Chuck Schumer Urging Him Not To Impeach Donald TrumpLindsey Graham is urging Chuck Schumer not to move forward with Donald Trump's impeachment.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMitch McConnell Blocks Vote To Increase Stimulus Payout To $2000Mitch McConnell officially blocked the bill to increase stimulus direct payments to $2000.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsU.S. House Of Representatives Approves $2,000 Stimulus, Senate Must AgreeTrump signed off on a $600 relief bill, but now the Senate will determine if American's receive the increased amount.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCongress Closes In On Agreement For $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress is on the verge of passing a new stimulus deal which will include direct payments.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDemocrats Criticized For Kneeling For George Floyd While Wearing Kente ClothDemocrats sported Kente stoles while taking an 8-minute, 46-second knee for George Floyd, but not everyone approved of their gesture.By Erika Marie