The FBI is still searching for the rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on January 6. Two men, including an alleged Proud Boys organizer, were arrested Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol Hill riot.

Joseph Biggs, 37, was arrested at his home in central Florida on charges of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, entering a restricted area on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, and disorderly conduct.

The arrest affidavit revealed that Biggs was a part of the angry mob that rushed police officers guarding a metal barrier outside of the Capitol. Lawmakers were in the process of making President Joe Biden’s win official but were interrupted by the riots.

The official document also showed Biggs’ statement telling FBI agents he had no knowledge about the planning of the destructive riot and didn’t know who organized it. Officials traced Biggs back to his account on the social media app favored by the far-right, Parler, where he told his followers to dress in black to resemble the far-left Antifa movement.





Samuel Corum/Getty Images

In the affidavit, it said Biggs wrote, "The only thing we'll do that's us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic."

The affidavit also states that rioters were wearing earpieces to communicate that day.

Jesus Rivera, 37, was also arrested Wednesday in Pensacola, Florida. Rivera charges of knowingly entering a restricted building, intent to impede government business, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol buildings.

The affidavit said Rivera uploaded a video of himself inside the U.S. Capitol crypt according to the affidavit.

The FBI is still investigating and actively seeking information on the Capitol rioters.

[via]

