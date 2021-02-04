Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at the center of a Twitter onslaught after she took to Instagram to describe her experience during the Captiol Hill riots, while at her office on the day of. Things eventually look a left turn, as #AOClied and #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett began to trend on social media, with people seemingly poking holes in Ocasio's Capitol Hill riots insight.

One particular part of the AOC's story which has caused a stir happens around the 49-minute-mark of the video (below). AOC describes “things not adding up” when a Capitol police officer banged on her door and then burst into her office. She says the officer looked at her with “anger” and “hostility,” and she feared his true motives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

In the video, AOC also recalls hiding in the bathroom, peeking through two sets of door hinges, and spotting a white male yelling “Where is she?!” After the video was posted to her Instagram account, people began to question the authenticity of her story, claiming her office is located in the Cannon Building, not the Capitol building where the riots took place. This led to the aforementioned #AOCLied hashtag to spread, along with the Democrat being compared to Jussie Smollett who infamously fabricated a hate crime incident against himself-- although he continues to deny it.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, whose office is located in the same building as AOC, disputed her claims about the riot in a tweet.

“.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize?”

AOC replied to Mace's tweet calling it a "deeply cynical and disgusting attack." She continued exposing Mace's hypocrisy, writing, "As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised. You previously told reporters yourself that you barricaded in your office, afraid you’d be hurt."

Others, like conservative author Candance Owens, showed no surprise when the rumors of AOC lying started to circulate. Owens claimed this nothing new for the Rep.

“On a day in which #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending, please never forget the time that @AOC staged a photo shoot dressed in all white at a parking lot to spread lies about immigrant children in cages.

Faking her own attempted murder was the next logical step.”

AOC took to Twitter to debunk the propaganda calling the rumors “manipulative,” because not many know the layout of the Capitol complex.

“This is the latest manipulative take on the right. They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex. We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome. The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too," AOC wrote as a final response to the drama surrounding her.

Do you think AOC is lying? Stay tuned for any additional updates on her story.