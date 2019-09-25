Nicole Murphy recently paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show and opened up further about the unfortunate moment where she got caught kissing Antoine Fuqua who is very much married to actress Lela Rochon. “It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it,” Nicole told Wendy. “I apologized for it. I’m a human being, it was a mistake.”

After Wendy grilled Nicole, the interweb took it to a whole other level when people clapped back at her apology and called her out for her attempted explanantion. "She KNOWINGLY kissed that married man," one user commented. While Nicole continues to take the heat, one woman who's seemingly unfazed and unworried about the matter is Antoine's wife, Lela.

The Waiting To Exhale actress has shared a string of images on Instagram that sees her living her best life with a group of her ladies.

Lela has yet to officially respond to her husband's cheating ways but right after the photos of him kissing Nicole hit the web, Lela dropped off the map and then shared an image on Instagram to let everyone know she's still going strong. "God is good," she captioned an image of herself.