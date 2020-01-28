While this past Sunday (Jan. 26) will remain one of those tragic dates in history, history was made on the Grammy stage in Los Angeles, CA. Many artists including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, J. Cole, 21 Savage, and more took home their first-ever Grammy Awards. While performers like Ariana Grande, Tyler, The Creator, and more provided music fans with moments that will last a lifetime. However, there was one Grammy performance that historically fused rock and hip-hop fans together forever. Run DMC took to the stage alongside Aerosmith to perform their classic hit "Walk This Way" during a special extended montage of the rock collective's hit songs.

Following the flawless performance by Aerosmith and Run DMC, the head-turning, heiress of hip-hop, Angela Simmons got the opportunity to take a legendary photo alongside her father Rev Run and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. The photo was captioned:

"So proud of my Dad @revwon !! Amazing performance tonight at the Grammys ...... @iamstevent !! @kingdmc !! Nothing but greatness."

While Angela Simmons appears to be back on the dating scene, she is still struggling with the tragic murder of her ex-Fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. Angela Simmons may not have the literal support of her child's father anymore, but she has one of the best support systems in existence in the form of her legendary, extended hip-hop and rock family.

Check out the photo of Angela Simmons alongside Aerosmith and her father below.