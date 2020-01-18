Getting back into the dating game is difficult enough after a breakup. However, if you're ex-fiancé-father of your child was also murdered, finding love once again may prove to be a near-impossible feat. Angela Simmons has been squarely focused on single motherhood since her ex, Sutton Tennyson, was gunned down in front of his home back in November 2018, but her father wants to know when she'll take another shot at love.



Mark Von Holden / Stringer / Getty Images

She's been rumored to have been romantically tied to Bow Wow and Romeo Miller, but Angela is flying solo and shared that it's been a struggle finding a man. "I'm in an industry that's very like, small, kind of," Angela told her dad on Growing Up Hip Hop. After agreeing with her, Angela continued, "Your options are limited and I'm always working. Where am I going to meet anyone?" The scene cut to the green-screen interview where Angela added that being the child of a preacher comes with expectations to look and act a certain way. "There's a certain way to walk with Christ but like, my way is not always your way."

Rev Run suggested to Angela that she could go on a dating app, but she said she already tried it. The app she used was specifically for industry professionals and invite-only. Still, she couldn't find anyone worthy of her attention. "Is it really that crazy?" Run asked. "I think the world has changed. Back when I was in, well, 10th, 11th, 12th grade, it was never a pretty girl that would think about, 'I have to go find a guy.'"

"A girl like that would never be on an app, so I just don't know what happened between when I was young—" Run continued before Angela interrupted and said, "Instagram!" She tried explaining why DMs are the downfall of dating, but Run didn't understand. "That should fix it," he said. "Someone should be able to get in your DMs."

Angela complained that "serial dating" is also a problem because people date more than one person at a time without commitment. "I've got [my son] on my mind and anyone who comes around me has to be triple amazing for him," Angela said. "He's impressionable." Check out the clip below.