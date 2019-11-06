Tragedy struck Angela Simmons after her ex-fiancé and father of her child, Sutton Tennyson, was murdered at his home in Atlanta last year. The 38-year-old was gunned down in his driveway and lost his life after being shot 13 times. Police believe a man named Michael Williams is responsible because according to authorities, witnesses have reportedly shared that Sutton and Williams were arguing about money.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, Angela wrote a lengthy tribute to Sutton on social media. "I know you are with us everyday . I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life. He’s so precious. And we miss you," Angela penned. Although three-year-old Sutton Jr.'s father was taken from him, the Simmons family has made sure that the young boy isn't without father figures in his life.

Atlanta Black Star recently caught up with Angela's brother JoJo Simmons and spoke with him about how his sister is handling the anniversary of Sutton's passing. "I know it was very hard for her, still hard for her," JoJo said. "She’s getting by, you know, time has passed. With time, healing comes. But for me, it’s not hard to be an uncle. It’s not hard to transition. There was really no transition, that’s my boy, even when [Sutton] was here. I love SJ and whatever Angela needs me to do for SJ, she know Imma to do it.”

Williams is still in jail awaiting trial. Watch JoJo's brief clip from ABS below.