Angela Simmons' ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson was tragically shot 13 times in his driveway in Atlanta on November 4th, 2018. Authorities believed the shooting was linked to a disagreement about money and his alleged killer, Michael Williams, turned himself days later. Sutton and Angela share a son together and in light of the one year since Sutton's passing, the 32-year-old has posted images of special moments she spent with him accompanied by a message about their growing son.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

"You left us exactly a year ago today. I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing, he’s growing. He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more. I look at him every day....and I see you so much. You’d be so proud of him. The way I’m proud of him. He talks to me about you before bed. He’s adorable Sutton," she wrote.

"There’s so much I want to tell you . But I know you are with us everyday . I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life . He’s so precious. And we miss you"

She ended her messaging making it clear that Sutton is "gone but never forgotten."