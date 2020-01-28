Dysfunctional households in the music realm is extremely commonplace for artists within the industry. And Ariana Grande has had a similar upbringing in regards to the relationship with her father, Edward Butera. Following her parents' divorce, Grande has publicly stated that she and her father's relationship hasn't been the best, but recently the two settled their differences. To honor her parents, the "god is a woman" singer invited both her parents, Edward and Joan Grande, as her guests to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Ariana Grande was granted the honor to perform during the award show. The 26-year-old singer/songwriter's performance set included her hit singles, "Imagine," "7 Rings," and "Thank U, Next."

During her performance of "Thank U, Next," Ariana changed her controversial lyrics to, "I’ll be thanking my dad because he is so awesome," instead of the original, "I’ll be thanking my dad, ’cause she grew from the drama."

In a 2014 interview with Seventeen magazine, Ariana discussed her struggles with her then-estranged father stating:

"Falling out of touch with my dad. It’s private, but it happened last year, It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself."

Since then, the "Boyfriend" singer has reconciled with her father and even shared Thanksgiving with both of her parents this past year. The ex-girlfriend of the now deceased, Mac Miller, was nominated for five Grammys this year but took home none but was able to share her success in the presence of both of her parents at this year's ceremony.

