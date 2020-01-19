Saturday (January 18th), Mac Miller would have been 28-years-old. In commemoration of the late rapper's legacy, fans and celebrity peers alike took to social media to remember Miller on his birthday. Among them was Ariana Grande, who has since deleted a simple tweet that read, "miss u."

Dale Berman/Getty Images

“Malcolm’s family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the center of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol’ smile,” an reportedly told US Magazine. “It’s going to be a hard day for the family. They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love. It’s all they can do.”

Others on the list remembering Mac a day after the arrival of his first posthumous album Circles included Juicy J, Thundercat, and rapper Hi-Tek. The project is slated to move a projected 175,000-200,000 units. While it has the potential to signal a No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 for Mac, the effort is also contending with Eminem's suprise Music To Be Murdered By and Halsey's Manic arrival.