She is one of the most prolific entertainers in the industry and now, Angela Bassett has her own Madame Tussaud wax figure. The beloved actress has starred in films and television shows like Waiting To Exhale, American Horror Story, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, What's Love Got To With It, Black Panther, Malcolm X, The Rosa Parks Story, The Jacksons: An America Dream, and dozens of other features.

Bassett is an award-winning celebrated actress, and her fans were floored to see just what Madame Tussaud's came up with.



Handout / Getty Images

When it comes to making celebrity wax figures, not every attempt is a hit. We have seen several misses—especially those pertaining to Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj—but Bassett's was so striking that fans couldn't tell the real person from the wax.

"The wait to exhale is over, The Queen of Wakanda herself, Angela Bassett has arrived! The ageless icon has been officially immortalized by Madame Tussauds Hollywood," Madame Tussaud USA tweeted. The 63-year-old was stunned by her own figure and had a surreal moment looking at a life-sized version of herself.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA (@madametussaudsusa)