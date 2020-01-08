The Barbz were up-in-arms over the wax version of Nicki Minaj that was recently added to the Madame Tussauds Berlin collection. Photos circulated on social media, outlets reported on the backlash, and people were outraged about the likeness being nothing like Nicki. However, if the wax figure looks familiar, it's because it was the same one that was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas nearly four-and-a-half years ago.

According to TMZ, the wax figure landed in Berlin, Germany because the museums often exchange attractions to keep things fresh. So, Nicki's wax "Anaconda" music video remake may have been new to Berlin, but it's the same ol' figure from Sin City. Additionally, when Nicki saw images of her double back in 2015, she hopped online to share her love and enthusiasm about the figure.

In August 2015, Nicki shared a video of her Madame Tussauds Las Vegas display on Instagram. "YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this," she wrote in the emoji-heavy caption. "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I would've went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this ❤️😍😘😘😍😘❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

People may not like it, but Nicki apparently loved it. Check out the rapper's 2015 posts about her wax figure and a few fan reactions below.