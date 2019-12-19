Celebrating Women in Music, Billboard invited both Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj to a special event last week, honoring them for their contributions to the rap game. Minaj is a bonafide legend at this point, paving the way for so many young girls to aspire to become successful in a male-dominated genre of music. One of her successors, Megan Thee Stallion, can be considered one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. Their joint single with Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer," just went platinum and the two ladies linked up to share a candid snap from the shindig on social media.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taking a selfie with the front-facing camera on her phone, Hot Girl Meg looked glamorous in the shot. Her royal counterpart, Queen Nicki Minaj, decided to go for a goofier approach, opening her mouth and pulling one of her signature facial expressions. Alongside Cardi B, these two women are absolutely dominating the female rap soundscape right now, allowing room for others to join them at the top.

Are you hoping for more musical link-ups between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj? How cool would it be to throw Cardi B into the fray, getting the trio to drop some bars as a collective unit? Peep the selfie below.