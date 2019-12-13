With the help of Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion took over 2019's sweltering months with their "Hot Girl Summer" hit. The ladies quickly formed a friendship that they often displayed on social media, and although temperatures have dropped, they've reunited on social media to let fans know that "Hot Girl Summer" vibes are year-round.

On Thursday, Billboard hosted their Women in Music event where they honored a handful of artists for their contributions. Houston Hottie Megan was given the Powerhouse Award while newlywed Nicki was bestowed with the Game Changer trophy. While at the star-studded event, Megan and Nicki linked up backstage and recorded a video for Instagram.

"Shout out to my boo Megan that's been holding it down while the kid is, you know what I'm sayin', on a hiatus and all that," Nicki said. "Megan, keep doin' your mothaf*ckin thing, what's good?!" Megan chimed in with "Real hot Barbie sh*t! Real queen sh*t!" They ended the video by laughing and shouting into the camera, and fans couldn't get enough.

Juicy J jumped in the comments and said that the two women need to release a joint album. Of course, he recommended that it be produced by none other than himself. Watch the clip below, along with Megan's gratuitous backside snap as she studied for her finals just prior to the Billboard event, and let us know if you'd cop a Nicki-Megan collaborative project.