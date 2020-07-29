There's a horrifyingly realistic wax figure of Kris Jenner making the rounds and it appears to have made its way into Kylie Jenner's home.

If ever Kylie starts to miss her mother, she can just go see her inside of her massive mansion because she's now got a wax statue of the Kardashian matriarch hanging out with her on the regular.

"Guess who came to live with me now?" asked Kylie, walking over to a wax figure of her mother in her bar/billiards room. "She's mine now. I don't wanna get any texts or phone calls from my sisters after this. She's mine."

Previously, Kourtney Kardashian had found the replica of her mother hanging around her house, going crazy over how realistic it looks.

"[Madame Tussauds] has given my mom her wax figure to have just sitting at her bar," said Kourtney. "But you guys, you have no idea how real this looks."

We're not sure why Kris Jenner, or any of her daughters, would want such a terrifyingly realistic wax figure of her in their homes but hey, this family has always been little extra so this is nothing.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

