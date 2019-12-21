Kim Kardashian had an alarming visit with mom Kris Jenner on Wednesday night. Kim was joined by friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at Kris's place for a dinner party, where she was met with a brief moment of shock when she stumbled upon Kris's wax figure sitting at the top of the stairs at the bar. Kim posted an Instagram story in which she filmed the statue of the famous family's matriarch, telling her followers that the Hollywood Wax Museum has gifted Kris her wax figure replica. "You guys have no idea how real this looks," Kim insisted. "It’s insane," She continued in awe of the figure bearing her mother's likeness, pointing out the accuracy of the details: "“It’s exact — down to the little mark she has,” she said, referring to Kris' beauty mark on her chin. “This is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”

Kris also shared some videos of her doppelgänger, which is dressed in her favourite black Dolce and Gabbana suit. In the stories, Chrissy can be seen looking mesmerized by the uncanny resemblance of the figure. Honestly, who can blame her: it's frightening how real that thing looks.