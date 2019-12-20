The Kardashian family has seen its fair share of scandals over the years. The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, usually has a quick method to diffuse any sort of controversy, using the attention to her advantage and generally ending with an exponential level-up. There have been cheating reports, dramatic unfoldings between sisters, a gender transition, and much more, leading to hundreds of media headlines on a daily basis. We can officially add this to the list of scandals that Mama Jenner has had to deal with.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This week, Kim Kardashian unveiled her brand new cover campaign with 7Hollywood Magazine and fans have remarked that she looks significantly darker in the photos. While we often forget that Kim is of Armenian descent, the images were damaging enough for people to accuse of her wearing blackface, closing out the year with a bang for Kanye's wife. According to a report by Page Six, a source close to the businesswoman has already responded to the allegations with the following statement:

"It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image. There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural."

Critics have been running rampant in the original comments to the picture, dragging Kardashian and threatening to cancel her (once again.) Do you think the blackface accusations are a bit of a stretch or are you on board with #KancelKimKardashian?