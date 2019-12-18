The time of year has arrived for the Kardashians to share their annual Christmas card but this year the Wests are doing their own thing since only showcasing their side of the family that sees Kim, Kanye and their children North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. “It was just a time thing, I couldn’t wrangle everybody, I was like ‘this isn’t my job,'” Kim said of her decision to do a solo family photo.

If you had a suspicion that the image was photoshopped you are very much correct since Kim admitted on her recent visit to the Ellen DeGeneres show that little North was added in the image.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room. North was having a day, she refused to be in the shoot. She was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever, so I said ‘fine you’re not going to be in the card,'" she said.

“The next day she woke up and was like ‘mommy I really want to do a card.’ She said ‘I just want a photo shoot with just you.'”

